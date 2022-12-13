Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.97.
Crew Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE:CR opened at C$5.60 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.46 and a 52 week high of C$6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$877.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81.
Crew Energy Company Profile
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
