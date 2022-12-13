CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 820,321 shares.The stock last traded at $53.41 and had previously closed at $51.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,336,250. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

