Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Criteo were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $82,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,653,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

