Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Crocs Stock Down 1.2 %

CROX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.63. 808,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,683. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $159.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs



Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

