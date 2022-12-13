Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $315,326.11

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $315,326.11 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,802,731 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

