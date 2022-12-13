Crypto International (CRI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $299,970.82

Crypto International (CRI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $299,970.82 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto International has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.42228785 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $149,398.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

