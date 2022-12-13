Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.20

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 332290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $965.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

