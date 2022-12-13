DA Davidson Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $81.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COUP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,230 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $136,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.