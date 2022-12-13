Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at BTIG Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.81.

Datadog Stock Up 3.3 %

DDOG opened at $76.99 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,539.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Datadog by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Datadog by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

