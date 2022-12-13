Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.46 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $45.48 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00512642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $884.91 or 0.04985410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.45 or 0.30374290 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

