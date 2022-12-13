Decentralized Social Price Hits $9.15 on Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $634,246.91 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $9.15 or 0.00051517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

