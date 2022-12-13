DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0652 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.49 million and $62.91 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,779,537 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

