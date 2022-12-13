Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $72.65 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $72.65 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06951345 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,998,979.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

