Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Delic Stock Performance
Shares of DELCF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 67,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,267. Delic has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Delic
