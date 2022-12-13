Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €68.50 ($72.11) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €40.00 ($42.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.19 and its 200-day moving average is €40.39. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a one year high of €103.65 ($109.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

