Dent Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Dent has a total market cap of $67.61 million and $3.40 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

