Dero Price Hits $3.87 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00021775 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $50.67 million and approximately $114,199.59 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,750.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00438540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00850807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00108332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00613744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00264672 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,110,107 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.