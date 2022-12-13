Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.89) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,097.69 ($50.27).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,122 ($50.57) on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,017.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,920.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

