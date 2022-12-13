Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($47.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($57.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($53.68) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($53.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($48.95) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €37.98 ($39.97). 2,176,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.34. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

