dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.01

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00005673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $205.32 million and approximately $4,086.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00436060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00034038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000418 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99692996 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,456.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.