Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 403.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

