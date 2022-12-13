Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 7.9%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 478,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,611,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

