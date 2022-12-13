discoverIE Group plc (DSCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

discoverIE Group Stock Up 1.0 %

LON DSCV opened at GBX 796.12 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 775.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 735.48. The company has a market capitalization of £767.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,377.78. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 586 ($7.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,084 ($13.30).

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 939 ($11.52) to GBX 1,030 ($12.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.