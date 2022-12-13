DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 498,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,865,446 shares.The stock last traded at $16.19 and had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.