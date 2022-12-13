Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

DNIF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 25,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

