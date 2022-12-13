Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
DNIF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 25,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.
Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
