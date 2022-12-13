Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $15.26

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $16.45. Domo shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 2,479 shares changing hands.
DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Domo by 125.2% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
