Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Purchases $59,346.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

