Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Purchases $59,346.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dorman Products Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.57.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.