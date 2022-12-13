dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
About dotdigital Group
