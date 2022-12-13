Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the period.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Dividend History for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

