Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 78,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,610. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

