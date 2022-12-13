Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 76.0% in November

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Dundee stock remained flat at $1.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,185. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

