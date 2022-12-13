e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.70.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

