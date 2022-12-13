E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
E-Qure Price Performance
EQUR stock remained flat at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. E-Qure has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About E-Qure
