EAC (EAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,420.07

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. EAC has a total market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $17,420.07 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00439543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001179 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07436417 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,826.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

