Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 59,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EFT opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

