Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the November 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 209,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 206.9% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 308,420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.67. 136,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,320. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $22.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

