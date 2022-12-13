eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
eBullion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EBML traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 473,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. eBullion has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About eBullion
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBullion (EBML)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for eBullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBullion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.