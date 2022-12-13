eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $562.36 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. eCash has a total market cap of $562.36 million and $7.23 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,852.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00618793 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00265349 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00049935 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,251,035,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,251,098,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.