Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,227,000 after acquiring an additional 68,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Ecolab by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,554,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,018,000 after acquiring an additional 150,602 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.57. 5,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average is $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

