Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edenred from €59.00 ($62.11) to €63.00 ($66.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY remained flat at $27.50 on Tuesday. 4,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

