EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.36.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $948.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,387 shares of company stock worth $52,926 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Articles

