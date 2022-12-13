Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the November 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGTYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EGTYF remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Monday. 14,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

