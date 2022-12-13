EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 5,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $26.50.

