EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 150 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,696,000 after acquiring an additional 415,433 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 692.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 473,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,314,000 after acquiring an additional 413,690 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,278,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,872. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79.

