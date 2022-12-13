Electroneum Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.69 million and $32,550.68 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005608 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001140 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,891,413 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

