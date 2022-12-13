Electroneum Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.69 million and $32,550.68 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005608 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001140 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000661 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002824 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00012699 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000141 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,891,413 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
