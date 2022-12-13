Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $577.37.

Several analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 76.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Elevance Health by 10.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 42.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $534.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $420.73 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.43. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

