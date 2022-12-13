Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.30 billion-$30.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.12 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $561,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

