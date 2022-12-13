Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.30 billion-$30.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.12 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,429,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 450,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

