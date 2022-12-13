Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-29.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.69 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.91. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

