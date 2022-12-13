Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.03

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter worth approximately $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 331,925 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.